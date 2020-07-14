Park City police probe confrontation at social justice mural

Artists painted a Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street on July 4.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

A verbal confrontation occurred at one of the Main Street social justice murals shortly after they were created, the Park City Police Department said, indicating one of the people involved leveled a racism claim against whites.

The police received the report at 10:42 a.m. on July 7 close to the Brew Pub lot. One of the people involved was touching up a mural while another was driving by. The police said the driver is 80 and white while the person touching up the mural is between 45 and 50 and also white.

The driver honked the horn at the person, prompting him to walk to the vehicle and confront the driver, according to public police logs. The person told the driver “you old white men are all racist,” the police logs said, indicating the person also yelled obscenities.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the driver filed the report. The driver told the police there are “some hostile people” on Main Street, Kirk said. The person touching up the mural had left by the time an officer arrived.

Artists created the social justice murals over the Fourth of July weekend. One of the murals reads Black Lives Matter in giant lettering. The murals immediately created controversy and vandals targeted two of them just days later.