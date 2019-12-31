Park City police probe elk killings in Round Valley

Two cow elk were shot and killed in Round Valley last weekend, the leader of Mountain Trails Foundation said, indicating the cases appear to be linked.

Charlie Sturgis, the executive director of the not-for-profit organization, said the animals were killed on City Hall-owned open space close to Old Ranch Road.

Sturgis said someone recreating in Round Valley on Saturday evening saw several people loading an elk carcass into a truck on a dirt road just outside the municipal open space. A hiker found the other elk carcass midday on Sunday.

Sturgis said it is “very unlikely that it’s a legal kill” as he described the cases as poaching.

“A good hunter’s not going to leave a dead animal behind. . . . They don’t abandon them,” Sturgis said.

He also noted the danger of shooting in Round Valley, a popular recreation area throughout the year that draws snowshoers and cross-country skiers in the winter.

Thomas Cooke, a Silver Summit resident, was a witness, saying he was driving on Old Ranch Road close to a Round Valley trailhead when he saw two parked pickup trucks at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Saturday. He saw two people loading an elk carcass into one of the trucks, Cooke said, describing the two people as appearing as they were attempting to conceal the activity.

Cooke said hunting is “incompatible with the use of open space” for recreation.

“It seems like a conflict with our community’s values,” he said.

The Park City Police Department is investigating the cases and has confirmed the locations are within the city limits and on open space owned by City Hall. Corey Allinson, a Police Department sergeant, said a pile of animal guts was found at one of the locations and the elk carcass at the other one.

The Police Department released information about the vehicles and are seeking assistance from the public. The vehicle the people were seen loading the elk carcass into is a gold or silver Chevrolet or GMC with a partial Utah license plate of L44. The other vehicle is an older model white Chevrolet or GMC with a partial Utah license plate of W777ET, or similar plate number.

Anybody with information may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.