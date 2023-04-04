Park City police probe hit-and-runs, Ford pickup truck possibly involved in one case

Police-blotter-image-5-1

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three report of hit-and-run traffic accidents on different streets.

Public police logs provided limited information, which is typical in many hit-and-run cases in Park City. In one of the incidents, though, the police generated certain details about a possible suspect vehicle.

One of the hit-and-run traffic accidents was reported on Homestake Road at 3:50 p.m. on Monday, March 27. The damage occurred just before the call to the police. The victim’s vehicle was parked on the street at the time, the police were told. The suspect vehicle is gray or silver and may be a Ford F-150 pickup truck, public police logs indicated.

On Thursday, March 30 at 4:46 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Lowell Avenue. The police were told the victim’s vehicle was “sideswiped.” On Wednesday, March 29, meanwhile, a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Kearns Boulevard at 2:48 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the March 29 case.

Anyone with information about the cases may contact the Police Department at 435-615-5500.