Park City police probe loud noises — possibly gunshots or fireworks — in neighborhood



Police Blotter

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports about noises that sounded like gunshots in the Thaynes Canyon neighborhood or nearby, but officers who investigated were unable to determine whether there had been gunfire.

The reports were logged on Tuesday, Aug. 4. The police at 3:42 a.m. received a report from someone on Aspen Springs Drive about approximately five noises that sounded like gunshots.

Hours later, at 8:53 a.m., the police were told of noises someone heard at 3 a.m. sounding like two vehicles pursuing each other in the Thaynes Canyon neighborhood. The person also said they may have “heard gun fire between the two cars but did not see anything.”

At 12:21 p.m., meanwhile, someone on Aspen Springs Drive reported hearing gunshots the night before. The person wanted “to know if she needs to be worried,” according to public police logs.

The Police Department said it is unclear whether the noises were gunshots. Other possibilities include fireworks and a backfiring vehicle, the police said. The noises were most likely fireworks, according to the police.

Anybody with information about the noises may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.