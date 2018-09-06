Park City police probe mountain lion report close to Round Valley

The Park City Police Department on Thursday morning fielded a report of a mountain lion sighting on the edge of Park Meadows, close to a popular swath of municipal open space.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said a person who lives in the neighborhood saw the animal in the vicinity of the 3300 block of Meadows Drive.

"Just wandering and crossing the street. Things like that," Kirk said.

The Police Department was told there have been other recent sightings in the area. The animal has not been aggressive, Kirk said.

The location is close to a large tract of City Hall-owned land in Round Valley, an area that is popular with hikers and bicyclists in the summer and snowshoers and cross-country skiers in the winter.

Kirk said a Police Department lieutenant patrolled trails on Thursday morning warning people of the sighting. Kirk said the state Division of Wildlife Resources plans to investigate.

Recommended Stories For You

Kirk recommended people closely watch their children and pets as a precaution.

Mountain lion reports are rare in Park City. There was one in early August somewhere along S.R. 248 and an earlier one in June off the same state highway close to Richardson Flat Road.