Park City police probe one-way road confrontation in Old Town





The Park City Police Department said it is investigating a confrontation between a person in a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred on Wednesday just outside the Main Street post office.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said a 63-year-old woman from California parked in one of the spaces on the north side of the post office, along the section of 5th Street that is a one-way road in the westbound direction, or the direction toward Main Street.

The other person was driving a white Mercedes-Benz and turned onto 5th Street from Main Street heading eastbound, or the wrong direction on the one-way road, Kirk said. The California woman was outside her vehicle at the moment the Mercedes-Benz turned onto 5th Street.

Kirk said the woman from California pointed at the one-way sign as the Mercedes-Benz drove the wrong way. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz parked the vehicle, a woman got out of the vehicle and then pushed the California woman, Kirk said.

The woman returned to the Mercedes-Benz and the driver left northbound on Main Street, Kirk said.

The California woman was not injured.

Kirk said the California woman provided the license-plate number of the Mercedes-Benz to the police. The vehicle had Utah plates. Kirk declined to provide details about the registered owner of the vehicle.

Kirk said the Police Department is investigating the case as a suspected assault. He described the confrontation as “an overreaction” by the person in the Mercedes-Benz.

There are occasional cases of wrong-way drivers on the section of 5th Street outside the post office. City Hall in early 2019 changed the direction of the one-way road in an effort to ease traffic on Main Street.