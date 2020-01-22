Park City police probe stuffed bear hanging from noose on Shoe Tree

A small stuffed bear was found hanging from a noose in the Shoe Tree along the Poison Creek Trail in Old Town earlier in January, the Park City Police Department said, a highly unusual discovery in the beloved landmark steps from lower Main Street.

The Police Department received the report at 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 19. A City Hall transit worker filed the report. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the stuffed bear is approximately 12 inches in height. It was discovered hanging amid the shoes from a thin white rope tied in a noose, Kirk said. It is unclear whether the person who put the bear and noose on the tree was attempting to promote some sort of message.

The police called the municipal Parks Department to remove the stuffed bear since it was too high in the tree for the officer to reach. It was gone, though, by the time the workers from the Parks Department arrived.

The Shoe Tree is widely known locally for the numerous shoes that have been tossed into the branches. The practice dates back years. There are several trees nearby the original Shoe Tree that also have numerous shoes in the branches. The trees are typically collectively known as the Shoe Tree.

It is believed the tradition of throwing shoes into the trees at the location started in the late 1960s or early 1970s.