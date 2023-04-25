Park City police pull over drivers ‘running’ stop sign in Old Town

Police-blotter-image-3

The Park City Police Department pulled over numerous drivers during the seven days that ended Sunday, even with the crowds of the ski season having dissipated in recent weeks.

Police officers regularly conduct traffic patrols and the recent cases covered a range of suspected moving violations or equipment issues. In many cases, the officer who conducted the traffic stop issued a warning instead of a ticket. Public police logs in some of the cases did not provide details about warnings or tickets.

Some of the traffic patrols were conducted in the southern reaches of Old Town, where there has been a regular police presence in the area of the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue. The police during the afternoon on Sunday, April 23 pulled over a series of drivers seen proceeding through a stop sign without stopping. Written warnings were issued.

Early in the efforts at the location, at 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, the police reported stopping four drivers “for running stop sign” at the Marsac Avenue-Hillside Avenue intersection. The police said each of the drivers were “residents of the area.”

There were also concentrated traffic patrols on Thursday, April 20 in Prospector, including stop sign violations at the intersection of Sidewinder Drive and Comstock Drive.

The cases included:

• on Sunday, April 23 at 11:58 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver on the 1600 block of Park Avenue, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 48 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 35 mph. The officer warned the driver.

• on April 23 at 11:19 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 248 after observing a headlight was not working on the vehicle. The officer issued a warning.

• on April 23 at 3:20 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 52 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 35 mph. Public police logs did not provide details about whether the driver received a warning or a ticket.