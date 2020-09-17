Park City police pull over fast-moving drivers, including a case involving interstate speeds





The Park City Police Department last week pulled over drivers who, the agency said, were traveling at speeds well above the posted limits, including in one case someone driving at interstate-highway speeds on one of the entryways.

The police regularly conduct traffic patrols that net drivers for speeding and other violations. Speeding has long been one of the top law enforcement complaints of people in Park City.

Some of the cases last week included:

• on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11:08 p.m., a police officer pulled over a driver at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Holiday Ranch Loop Road, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 50 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. The driver also “rolled through” a stoplight while making a turn while the light was red, the police said.

• on Sept. 12 at 7:11 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 248 in the vicinity of Quinn’s Junction, indicating the person was traveling at 68 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 50 mph. The police said the driver acknowledged they were speeding and said they were “running late to the rodeo,” according to department logs.

• on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 1:35 p.m., a driver was stopped on S.R. 224 at 53 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph.

• on Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m., a driver was pulled over on S.R. 224 at 54 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph.

• on Monday, Sept. 7 at 9:05 a.m., a driver was stopped on S.R. 224 at 59 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. Someone in the vehicle acknowledged the driver was speeding, indicating they were “in a hurry to get to the airport,” the police said.

• on Sept. 7 at 7:24 a.m., a driver was pulled over at 60 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph on Marsac Avenue.

The police on Sept. 12 at 8:12 p.m., meanwhile, pulled over a driver after, according to department logs, the person drove the wrong way on a one-way road. The person was pulled over on the 1300 block of Lowell Avenue, but it was not clear from the logs where the suspected violation occurred.

The Police Department last week reported numerous other traffic stops for what appeared to be minor offenses in various locations.

Speeding and other traffic offenses have long been one of the chief law enforcement complaints in Park City as Parkites especially worry about speeding drivers in neighborhoods. The Police Department regularly conducts traffic patrols.