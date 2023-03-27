Park City police receive another complaint about party with ‘stomping’
The Park City Police Department in late March continued to receive reports of parties amid a busy stretch of tourism late in the ski season.
The cases appeared to be typical for the ski season but highlight the concerns in neighborhoods about noise and related problems. The cases included:
• on Sunday, March 26 at 2:09 a.m., the police received a report of a party, described as loud, on Daly Avenue. The police were told there could be 20 people there and all were “yelling.” There was also “lots of stomping,” the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.
• on Saturday, March 25 at 1:22 a.m., music, described as loud, was reported in a location along Norfolk Avenue. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.
• on Thursday, March 23 at 2:42 a.m., a party, described as “major,” was reported on Captain Molly Drive. The person who contacted the police was next door, the department logs indicated. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.
The Daly Avenue call that included a report of stomping followed in the weeks after another case was logged with a similar complaint. The earlier one was reported on Woodside Avenue.
