Park City police receive another complaint about racing drivers

The Park City Police Department last week received a complaint about cars that were described as racing, a case that followed shortly after similar reports in the community.

The police on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:31 p.m. logged the report on Monitor Drive. At least one of the vehicles was white with a black strip on top, the police were told. The vehicles were seen moving toward Bonanza Drive, according to department logs. The drivers “blow through” the stop signs at the intersection of Monitor Drive and Lucky John Drive and had “been doing it a lot lately,” the police were told. The logs did not provide details, including the speed of the vehicles.

The case on Sept. 2 was reported in the week after the police received a series of similar complaints about racing drivers. The earlier cases included reports from Mellow Mountain Road or nearby roads, Aerie Drive and Park Avenue. Some of the cases during the earlier week involved complaints about ongoing issues.

Speeding has long been one of the top complaints to the Police Department, with people across Park City expressing concern about speeds and other traffic issues for years. Racing reports like the recent ones, though, are unusual.

The Police Department and the wider municipal government have taken numerous steps over the years to address speeding, including stepped-up enforcement and the installation of digital speed signs.