Park City police receive complaint about fast-moving bicyclist in Old Town

The Park City Police Department on Saturday fielded a report of a bicyclist at or close to the Marsac Avenue-Hillside Avenue intersection, shown, traveling at a speed of between 40 mph and 45 mph, well above the posted speed limit at the location. The bicyclist also did not stop at a stop sign, the police were told. The case was similar to another one involving a bicyclist in the same vicinity several days earlier.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department last weekend received a report of a fast-moving bicyclist in Old Town who may have been traveling above the posted speed limit in the vicinity of a similar case that was logged days earlier.

The police received the report at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday from someone at or close to the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue. The police were told the person was turning onto Marsac Avenue from Hillside Avenue when they encountered the bicyclist. The police were told the bicyclist was traveling at a speed of between 40 mph and 45 mph. The bicyclist also did not stop at a stop sign, the police were told.

The posted speed limit on the section of Marsac Avenue south of Old Town is 40 mph and 30 mph for trucks with a gross vehicle weight of greater than 10,000 pounds. The speed limit, though, drops to 25 mph as the road approaches Old Town. The location of the incident on Saturday appears to have occurred where the speed limit is 25 mph.

The section of Marsac Avenue, frequently called the Mine Road, connects Old Town with the upper reaches of Deer Valley. Some bicyclists enjoy the climb and descent of the especially long and steep stretch of road. The grade of the road has been blamed on a series of truck accidents over the years attributed to brake failures, and a runaway-truck ramp was eventually built just south of Old Town.

The police on Saturday were told the bicyclist “must have come down that hill,” according to department logs.

The report on Saturday followed quickly after a police officer pulled over a bicyclist after observing the person riding at a high rate of speed. In the earlier case, an officer patrolling with a speed radar indicated the person was riding at 55 mph as they were descending Marsac Avenue as well as passing vehicles by crossing into the oncoming lane of traffic. The bicyclist in the Saturday episode was warned.

Park City police officers occasionally pull over bicyclists after observing traffic violations such as failing to stop at a stop sign. Bicyclist stops for speeding are even more rare.

The police last week also received reports of speeding drivers and other traffic violations. The cases included:

• a traffic stop on May 30 at 12:02 a.m. on S.R. 224 close to the McPolin Farm. The police said a driver was traveling at 61 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

• a report on May 29 at 9:42 a.m. about speeders on Kearns Boulevard. The police were also told there had “been an increase in after market modified cars” that are loud.

• a report on May 28 at 11:04 a.m. about a person driving through intersections without stopping at stop signs and driving around the caller.

• a report on May 26 about a driver on Sidewinder Drive almost hitting a stop sign and possibly hitting trash cans.

The Police Department has long received regular complaints about speeding and other traffic violations. The agency responds with traffic patrols and digital signs showing a vehicle’s speed, among other steps.