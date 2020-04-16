Park City police receive more reports of youngsters at closed skate park

The skate park at City Park is closed as part of the municipal government’s efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Park City Police Department has received reports of youngsters using the skate park even as it is closed.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Park City Police Department last week continued to receive reports of youngsters using the skate park at City Park even though it is closed.

One of the cases was logged on Friday, April 10 at 1:50 p.m. The police said the youngsters left without issue. The skate park is closed. Police Department logs indicated the youngsters were trespassing since the park is not open.

On Tuesday, April 7 at 11:36 a.m., someone called the police reporting four youngsters were climbing the fence at the skate park. At 4:42 p.m. that day, meanwhile, the police received a call from someone worried about youngsters playing soccer at Park City High School not social distancing.

On Monday, April 6 at 1:08 p.m., an officer observed several youngsters in the skate park and asked them to leave. A little bit earlier, at 11:42 a.m., youngsters were reported at the location but an officer did not find any upon arrival.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The cases appear similar to one at the skate park the week before. Someone called the police on April 3 regarding whether skateboarders were practicing social distancing, or the practice of putting a distance between people to guard against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In another case that appeared to center on the idea of social distancing, the police were called to a location along Woodside Avenue at 12:37 p.m. The police were told construction workers were in a group with one of them coughing, The group dispersed, but the person who contacted the police “is still worried about them meeting,” according to department logs.