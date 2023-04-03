Park City police receive report of ‘growling’ mountain lion in heavily developed area

The Park City Police Department in late March received a report of a mountain lion sighting on Stonebridge Circle, located just off Deer Valley Drive in lower Deer Valley. The animal was seen between two townhouses, the police were told.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department in late March received a report of a mountain lion sighting in a heavily developed area on the route into and out of lower Deer Valley.

The animal was seen at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 on Stonebridge Circle. The police were told the person who saw the mountain lion was driving and the animal “went up between” two townhouses. The mountain lion was “growling,” the police were told.

Stonebridge Circle is a densely developed road just off Deer Valley Drive. It is close to other roads with many residences, including Rossie Hill Drive and Mellow Mountain Road. It is close to halfway between Old Town and Snow Park. There are also tracts of undeveloped land nearby.

Mountain lion sightings are rare in Park City, but they are notable since the predators pose a danger to people and pets.

The case on March 29 followed in the weeks after an earlier sighting of a mountain lion, in heavily populated Park Meadows. The animal in the earlier report was seen in the area of the intersection of Lucky John Drive and American Saddler Drive. Tracks were found, the police said. In January, meanwhile, a mountain lion was reported in Old Town.

The Police Department also received a recent report of a bobcat sighting. The police on March 31 at 1:30 p.m. were told the animal was seen behind houses on Mellow Mountain Road. The person who contacted the Police Department said the bobcat did not appear to be sick. The person was also concerned since “all neighbors have small dogs,” according to public police logs. The person wanted “something done about it,” the logs indicated.

The Police Department regularly receives wildlife-related reports. They have been numerous this winter, likely a result of the heavy snowfall. Animals typically descend to the lower elevations in search of foraging grounds when snow covers the higher elevations. They are more apt to be seen at the lower elevations, where neighborhoods and roads are located.

Other recent wildlife-related reports to the Police Department included:

• on March 29 at 7:43 p.m., a deer carcass was found in a yard on Meadows Drive. The carcass was “right up against the house,” the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details about the cause of death.

• on March 28 at 8:30 a.m., a deer carcass was reported in the area of one of the intersections of Meadows Drive and Sunny Slopes Drive. The carcass was on a ridge and the person who contacted the police was concerned it would attract coyotes.

• on March 27 at 3:42 p.m., a deer was seen under a deck in a backyard on Larkspur Drive. The deer was “badly injured,” the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details about the injuries or what caused them.