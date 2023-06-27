Park City police receive reports of aggressive driving, including tailgating and ‘running people off the road’

Police-blotter-image-3

The Park City Police Department received several reports recently involving what was described as aggressive driving on or in the area of Kearns Boulevard.

In one of the cases, on Friday, June 23 at 10:56 p.m., the police were told of an incident involving two motorists in Prospector. The police were told one driver turned from Kearns Boulevard onto Comstock Drive and a “red vehicle was tailgating him.” The driver eventually stopped in an unspecified location and the “vehicle passed him, aggressively.” The police indicated the circumstances were suspicious.

Earlier that day, at 10:03 a.m., the police received a report of a driver who was described as “aggressive” in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive. The person was “running people off the road” and was driving on the shoulder.

The Police Department regularly receives complaints about suspected speeding and other traffic issues, but cases involving reports of aggressive driving are not common in Park City.

The police on Sunday, June 25 at 7:56 p.m., meanwhile, pulled over a driver on S.R. 224 after the vehicle did not move to another lane as it passed the officer’s vehicle while the police lights were activated. It was not clear from public police logs whether the officer warned or ticketed the driver.

The Police Department also reported at least two hit-and-run cases. On Friday, June 23 at 2:34 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on S.R. 224. The police were told a note was left, but the person did not answer the phone number. On Tuesday, June 20 at 11:58 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Silver Cloud Drive. Public police logs did not provide details.