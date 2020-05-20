Park City police receive reports of bicycle thefts





The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of suspected thefts of bicycles, including one case involving two bicycles.

On Friday, May 15 at 3:34 p.m., the police received a report of the disappearance of two mountain bikes from a backyard shed at an address on Doc Holliday Drive. The person told the police they were stolen. On Thursday, May 14 at 8:06 p.m., meanwhile, a bicycle was reportedly taken from a front porch on lower Iron Horse Loop.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the Police Department has not received a significant number of reports of bicycle thefts recently.

Kirk recommends bicycle owners take precautions like keeping the bicycles in a garage, locking them up when they are left outside and enrolling them in a free Police Department registration program and not leaving them outside overnight on a car rack.

Anybody with information may contact the Police Department at 415-615-5500.