Park City police receive reports of hit-and-runs in Old Town, elsewhere

The Park City Police Department received a series of complaints about hit-and-run traffic accidents during the seven days that ended on Sunday, cases that did not appear to be serious but left the victims’ vehicles damaged.

Public police logs typically provide limited details about hit-and-run cases, and there was little released about the accidents last week.

The cases included:

• on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 7:16 p.m., a driver reportedly hit a bicycle rack of a vehicle on Park Avenue, causing damage.

• on Friday, Sept. 20 at 12:41 p.m., a work vehicle was reportedly hit on the 800 block of Park Avenue.

• on Monday, Sept. 16 at 4:25 p.m., the police were told a vehicle was hit on Monitor Drive.

• on Sept. 16 at 11:16 a.m., an accident was reported on Park Avenue. Someone apparently left a note on the victim’s vehicle that the suspect was in a Dodge truck.

Hit-and-run cases are typically difficult to solve, with the police hoping there are witnesses or evidence left at the scene.

Anybody with information about the cases may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.