Park City police receive reports of injured moose, deer

Police-blotter-image-5-5

The Park City Police Department received another series of reports involving wildlife in late February, continuing a string of reports that has stretched through much of the winter.

Several of the reports involved injured animals, which is commonly a sign of a collision with a vehicle. The animal sightings are likely to continue with there being lots of snow at the higher elevations. The wildlife typically descends to lower elevations in search of food during heavy winters like this one. The lower elevations are more heavily populated, meaning sightings and collisions with vehicles often increase when the animals descend.

Some of the recent cases included:

• on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6:27 a.m., an elk herd was seen along S.R. 224 close to the city limits. It appeared the animals were preparing to cross the sate highway, police logs indicated.

• on Feb. 26 at 12:28 a.m., an elk was seen in the road in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way.

• on Friday, Feb. 24 at 11:57 p.m., a driver on S.R. 224 apparently stopped in an effort to ensure an elk or several of the animals crossed the state highway safely.

• on Feb. 24 at 1:10 p.m., the police were told of an injured moose in the area of Racquet Club Drive. The officer apparently did not find the animal.

• on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:19 p.m., a moose was reported to be in a yard in the area of the intersection of Butch Cassidy Court and Wyatt Earp Way.

• on Feb. 23 at 12:55 p.m., a deer with a broken leg was seen in the area of Monitor Drive and Lucky John Drive. Public police logs indicated the animal needed to be put down.

• on Monday, Feb. 20 at 11:34 p.m., a deer that had been hit by a vehicle was seen in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way. The animal was alive at the time of the report to the police. The department indicated the deer created a traffic hazard.

• on Feb. 20 at 2:46 a.m., a young deer was seen on the ground in a turning lane on Kearns Boulevard close to Park City High School. Public police logs did not provide details about the animal but said it created a traffic hazard.