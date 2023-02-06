Park City police receive reports pointing to homelessness, including people living in a van

Police-blotter-image-5

The Park City Police Department in early February received a series of reports that appear to be related to homelessness, something that is rare in the community.

The public police logs did not provide details, but the cases involved information similar to homelessness cases or cases involving people living in vehicles in Park City over the years.

The cases included:

• on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1:08 a.m., the police received a report of a person sleeping in a car on Little Kate Road. The department described the case as a welfare check.

• on Feb. 5 at 9:55 a.m., someone contacted the Police Department from Snow Creek Drive, where there was possibly a homeless person. The police were told someone may have been sleeping at the location or someone left a pile of clothes there. The person who contacted the police wanted an officer to respond to check the scene.

• on Feb. 5 at 4:11 p.m., the police received a report of a van that was left on Park Avenue, in a location where the person who contacted the department indicated parking was prohibited. The person also told the police someone in the van plugged a cord into a house without permission, the police logs said.

• on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2:58 p.m., the police received a report of a van that was parked in a spot along Park Avenue that is designated for a certain address. The van had been there for two days and “there are people living out of it,” the police were told.

On Feb. 4 at 1:52 a.m., meanwhile, a police officer checked the Old Town transit center. One man appeared to be waiting for a bus while there were not any people appearing to be sleeping there or drinking alcohol. Homeless people occasionally have sought shelter at the transit center.