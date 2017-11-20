Park City police receive reports signaling possible homelessness

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports involving people seen in places that may be signals that they do not have places to live permanently.

Public police logs did not classify the cases as homelessness or the sometimes-related classification of camping in the city limits, but they appear to have some similarities with those sorts of cases.

On Sunday, Nov. 19 at 5:10 p.m., the Police Department received a report from a municipal bus driver of someone cooking inside the Old Town transit center on Swede Alley. The Police Department indicated the circumstances were suspicious. Homeless people are occasionally spotted in the transit center.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 at 5:04 a.m., meanwhile, a person was reportedly seen sleeping in a car at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Meadows Drive. The Police Department said the circumstances were suspicious. Public police logs, though, did not provide details.

Homelessness is rare in Park City. The Police Department receives occasional reports of people living in hillside campsites or staying in vehicles. Camping within the city limits is prohibited.