Park City police remain busy with ‘all drunk, been screaming’ sorts of calls

The Park City Police Department last week remained busy with calls resulting from the large crowds, continuing an especially busy stretch of the summer that has essentially lasted since Independence Day.

The Park City Kimball Arts Festival drew large crowds over the weekend, likely contributing to the Police Department’s call load. The cases did not appear to be serious, but they further highlighted some of the impacts of Park City’s calendar of special events on the community.

The arts festival is one of Park City’s signature special events, typically drawing between 40,000 and 50,000 people each year. There were crowds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the event.

The cases, though, were reported in the days before the event as well. The police oftentimes log the cases as suspected disturbing the peace.

Some of the cases reported to the police included:

• on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7:10 p.m., someone on Empire Avenue requested extra patrols due to what was described as “excessive loudness” with parties in the neighborhood. The person told the police there were intoxicated people.

• on Aug. 4 at 1:06 a.m., a loud party was reported on Norfolk Avenue.

• on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11:15 p.m., loud people were reported in a residential unit on Prospector Avenue.

• on Friday, Aug. 2 at 11:26 p.m., a party that lasted all day was reported on Park Avenue. The police were told there were loud voices, screaming and yelling that prevented the person who contacted the authorities from falling asleep, according to department logs.

• on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 11:54 p.m., a loud party on a porch was reported on Prospect Avenue.

• on Aug. 1 at 4:07 a.m., the police were called to Three Kings Drive, where people who appeared to be underage were drinking on a deck. They were “all drunk, been screaming,” the police were told.

Park City is expected to remain busy for the next month as summertime crowds continue to arrive. The upcoming Tour of Utah bicycling race and Labor Day weekend will likely draw large crowds.