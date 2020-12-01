Park City police report drop-and-load violations on Main Street as program resumes

Signs on Main Street designate a drop-and-load zone that requires City Hall-issued permits in the evening and nighttime hours. There was a string of violations in late November involving vehicles without the proper permit using a drop-and-load zone, Park City Police Department logs show.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department in late November reported a series of violations involving vehicles stopping in the Main Street drop-and-load zones without the proper permit, a scenario that seemed likely as City Hall reintroduced the zones after the program was suspended for months.

The program was restarted recently as traffic in the Main Street core increased toward the beginning of the ski season. Under the program, there are prime spots on the Main Street curb set aside for vehicles that hold a City Hall-issued permit. The permits are available to taxis, shuttles, lodging industry shuttles and ride sharing services.

Police Department logs indicate there were vehicles left in the drop-and-load zones without the proper permit. The cases were similar to numerous reports last winter, as the program was introduced.

Some of the cases last week included:

• on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 5:27 p.m., Thanksgiving, a vehicle was seen in a drop-and-load zone without the proper permit. An officer found the driver and informed the person of the rules.

• on Nov. 26 at 6:50 p.m., a vehicle was left in a drop-and-load zone, prompting an officer to leave information about the program on the vehicle.

• on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7:51 p.m., an officer warned a driver without a permit about staging in a drop-and-load zone.

• on Nov. 25 at 8:34 p.m., an officer contacted the owner of a vehicle that was left in a drop-and-load zone. The police said the vehicle was moved without incident.

There were ongoing problems last winter at the outset of the program. Numerous drivers without the permits left vehicles in the drop-and-load zones, prompting highly visible enforcement actions. In some cases, vehicles were towed from Main Street in clear view of the crowds.

“Things are better this year than last year, so far,” Phil Kirk, a Police Department captain, said.

He attributed the decreased number of issues to drivers better understanding the program and, possibly, a drop in traffic in the Main Street core during the first days of the program this winter.

The program was suspended in March amid a broad shutdown of business in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Officials recently restarted the zones as traffic began to increase. The restart was scheduled in the weeks before the holidays. The period between Christmas and New Year’s is usually one of the busiest stretches of the year in the Main Street core and wider Park City, but the crowds are expected to be subdued this year.