Park City police report Main Street nightclub fight, other unruliness





The Park City Police Department over a seven-day stretch ending on Sunday responded to a series of cases involving fights, unruliness or loud noise, sorts of cases that are typical when crowds arrive and likely a signal the community is becoming busier after a slow spring and early summer amid the novel coronavirus shutdowns.

Police reports typically increase relative to the crowd sizes in the community. Park City has entered what is normally a solid period for summertime tourism, with the crowds usually further increasing during the stretch between Independence Day and Labor Day. The summer-tourism numbers this year are expected to be hurt by the continued spread of the illness and the economic turmoil created by the coronavirus.

Some of the cases reported last week included:

• on Sunday, June 21 at 9:06 p.m., the police received a report of loud people on Homestake Road. An officer found people on the grass drinking beer, according to public police logs.

• on June 21 at 12:17 a.m., a fight was reported at a Main Street nightclub. There were several people fighting with the general manager of the nightclub, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.

• on Saturday, June 20 at 11:32 p.m., the police received a report of a person, described as unruly, in front of a Main Street nightclub. The case was logged as suspected disorderly conduct.

• on June 20 at 8:35 p.m., six people were reported to be in a hot tub on Three Kings Drive. The music was loud and “that is too many people,” the police were told. The person who contacted the Police Department wanted an officer to respond. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Thursday, June 18 at 7:09 p.m., a band was reported to be playing loud music along Bonanza Drive. The music emanated from an area close to the Rail Trail, the police were told. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Tuesday, June 16 at 12:26 a.m., the police were called to a Main Street nightclub, where someone had been ordered to leave 15 minutes prior to the call to the police. The police were told the man was “still causing problems and trying to fight people outside the bar.” The police logged the case as suspected disorderly conduct.