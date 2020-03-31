Park City police report parking problems as people head onto closed ski slopes



Police Blotter

The Park City Police Department last week continued to find problems on the roads as people headed toward the closed Deer Valley Resort slopes, causing another series of parking issues. Deer Valley ended the ski season in March, several weeks earlier than planned, as the novel coronavirus spread in the community. Plentiful snow remains on the slopes, and people were seen on the slopes shortly after the closing.

More people were spotted in the last week, according to Police Department logs. Some of the activity has been toward the upper elevations of the resort, in Empire Pass. There is little parking available there, though, and drivers have left their vehicles on the roads. The police have been monitoring the area as officers attempt to ensure the parked cars are not a hazard or block access for emergency vehicles.

Police Department logs from the last week indicate there were a number of cases involving cars that were left on the street. The cases last week followed a week after an initial series of similar reports.

Some of the cases were on Marsac Avenue in the vicinity of the Twisted Branch subdivision while others were on Marsac Avenue close to the Montage Deer Valley. The cases stretched over several days.

In one of the cases, at 3:41 p.m., on Wednesday, March 25, the police issued a ticket to a vehicle that was left on Marsac Avenue, indicating the vehicle was obstructing traffic. On Friday, March 27 at 1:43 p.m., several vehicles were reported to have been parked in a restricted area close to the Montage Deer Valley roundabout.

On Saturday, March 28 at 10:09 a.m., meanwhile, several cars were left on Marsac Avenue in a location where they blocked snow-removal efforts. The police were told the vehicles needed to be removed.

Skiers have been seen on the slopes of Deer Valley and Park City Mountain Resort since the closures. Using the slopes when they are closed is prohibited as the resorts have long indicated that the slopes can be dangerous when they are closed.

The Police Department has said it is not enforcing trespassing laws unless the resorts request enforcement.