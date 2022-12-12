Park City police respond after a raccoon enters residence

Police-blotter-image-5-1

The Park City Police Department in early December received an unusual report of an animal entering a residence.

The case was reported at 8:57 p.m. on Dec. 6 on High Street, a small road close to the Rail Trail. A raccoon entered the residence and the person who contacted the police had not “been able to get in contact with anyone who can help her,” Police Department logs said. The raccoon was in the kitchen at the time of the call.

The Police Department later said it was not clear how the animal entered the residence. Police officers were successfully able to shoo the raccoon “out an open door safely and without damage,” the agency said.

The Police Department occasionally receives reports about raccoons, but it is highly unusual for a case to involve entering a residence.

The police, meanwhile, recently received other wildlife-related reports more common to the agency. The reports included:

• on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:42 p.m., four deer were reported to be attempting to cross a road at the Deer Valley Drive-Bonanza Drive intersection. The police said the animals created a traffic hazard.

• on Dec. 10 at 5:31 p.m., an elk herd, described as large, was seen along S.R. 224. The animals appeared to want to cross the state highway, the police were told. The elk were north of the McPolin Farm at the time the police received the report.

• on Friday, Dec. 9 at 6:27 p.m., a driver hit a deer in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Dec. 9 at 4:33 p.m., the police were told an animal, described as a “Wild cat” was “trapped in a tree” on Sun Ridge Drive. Public police logs did not provide details. It was not clear from the logs whether the case involved a domesticated cat or a species that is not, such as a bobcat or a mountain lion.

Someone on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 2:42 p.m., meanwhile, approached the police requesting a sign designating a deer crossing be put in the area of Monitor Drive and Kearns Boulevard. The sign would be designed to “protect the herd of deer that live above the cemetery but cross over Monitor Dr a lot,” according to police logs.

The reports could continue as a result of the recent snow. Wildlife typically moves to lower elevations in search of food sources as snow covers the vegetation at the upper elevations. The animals are more apt to encounter people at the lower elevations, as well as more likely to be involved in a collision with a vehicle.