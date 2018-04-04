Park City police respond to fight after ski day

The Park City Police Department on Sunday responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of Park City Mountain Resort after a dispute that started at the Resort Center and continued as the people involved reached the lot.

The Police Department was called at 7:30 p.m., several hours after the slopes closed. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the people involved were at a restaurant-bar at the Resort Center. Two friends were at the restaurant-bar when an argument started with another person. The two friends left when the other person followed them and continued the argument, Kirk said.

One of the two friends, considered by police to be the victim, told the Police Department the other man punched him and knocked him to the ground. Kirk said the other friend and a fourth person attempted to pull the man off the victim. The fight continued until the suspect grabbed the victim's skis and threw them, Kirk said.

The suspect left the scene and drove away northbound toward Lowell Avenue in a silver-colored Subaru Outback, Kirk said.

The victim is 27 and from a community on Long Island, New York. The Police Department did not have information about the suspect.

Anybody with information about the case may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.