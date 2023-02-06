Park City police respond to hot tub-related calls, including an ‘awfully loud’ group

Police-blotter-image-5-1

The Park City Police Department in early February received a series of complaints about loud people or, in one case, a large group of people as crowds continued to arrive in the week after the end of the Sundance Film Festival.

The cases did not appear to be serious, but the sorts of cases reported to the police tend to occur at crowded times.

The cases included:

• on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2:59 a.m., a party and music described as “really loud” was reported by someone on Nansen Court. The noise was emanating from a nearby street, the police were told. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10:12 p.m., the police received a complaint of upward of 15 people in a hot tub on Deer Valley Drive. They were “splitting up” and headed toward a fitness center, the police were told. The people were not guests of the property, according to public police logs. The police classified the case as suspected trespassing.

• on Friday, Feb. 3 at 2:15 a.m., people were reportedly in a hot tub with music that was described as “awfully loud” on Woodside Avenue. The person who contacted the police was not sure how many people were there, but it was “quite a few,” according to department logs. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.