Park City police respond to report of a deer tangled in rope

A deer became caught in rope on a hillside above an Old Town street in late October, the Park City Police Department said, indicating the animal survived the unusual scenario.

The police received the report at just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 on the 100 block of Daly Avenue. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the deer was on a hillside approximately 300 feet above the street. The person who contacted the police indicated the deer was caught in rope or wire.

Kirk said the deer freed itself as an officer approached. He said the deer was a large buck.

Details about the rope were not immediately available.

The Police Department regularly receives reports of wildlife sightings across Park City, including in the vicinity of the deer on the hillside above Daly Avenue. It is unusual, though, for a report to involve an animal in Park City caught in rope or other manmade material.

The report involving the deer was logged during the same week of several collisions between drivers and wildlife.