Park City police respond to ‘stomping around,’ loud music

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about loudness or partying, including a case that may have been a violation of a homeowners association.

The reports last week were typical for the ski season, when the Police Department regularly responds to noise issues and similar cases.

On Sunday, Feb. 11 at 9:56 p.m., a loud party was reported somewhere along Norfolk Avenue. The Police Department logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, someone on Deer Valley Drive reported loud music and people "stomping around" in a residence. The person who contacted the police knocked on the door, but no one answered, the Police Department said. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace. It was reported at 11:04 p.m.

On Saturday at 12:24 a.m., meanwhile, four people were reported to be loud while they were in a pool area at a location along Empire Avenue at 12:24 a.m. The Police Department classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

A loud party was reported at 10:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 on Prospector Avenue. The person who contacted the police said the homeowners association has a noise rule in effect after 10 p.m.

Cases like those last week will likely continue through the end of March as the typically busy three-day Presidents Day weekend approaches followed by spring break.