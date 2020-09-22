Park City police respond to two auto-bicyclist collisions





The Park City Police Department in the last week reported two accidents involving drivers and bicyclists that required the people riding bicycles to be taken to a hospital.

The police said one of the accidents occurred on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Royal Street and Silver Lake Drive. According to the department, two people were riding bicycles downhill on Royal Street while a driver in a vehicle described as a work truck was headed up the hill. The driver was turning from Royal Street to Silver Lake Drive without seeing the bicyclists, the police said. One of the bicyclists collided with the vehicle, hitting a quarter panel and a mount for a plow, according to the Police Department. The police said the bicyclist suffered a six-inch leg laceration and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

The bicyclist is a 54-year-old woman from Park City while the driver is 40 and from Coalville.

The Police Department issued the driver an improper-turn ticket, the agency said. The police also indicated the driver license of the person driving the work truck had been suspended. The police said the truck was taken out of service after an inspection.

At 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, meanwhile, the police said a 68-year-old driver and a 57-year-old bicyclist collided at the intersection of Park Avenue and 7th Street.

The police said the southbound Park Avenue driver was turning left onto 7th Street and did not see a northbound bicyclist on Park Avenue. The cyclist hit the vehicle in the front and was thrown onto the hood, according to the police. The police said the bicyclist was injured and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. No citations were immediately issued.

Bicyclist and pedestrian safety has long been important in a community that sees alternative means of transportation as a traffic-fighting measure. There are occasional collisions between drivers and bicyclists, but it is rare for two incidents to occur in such a short amount of time.