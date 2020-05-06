Park City police respond to verbal confrontation on Main Street about man without a mask





The Park City Police Department on Saturday received a report of a verbal confrontation at a Main Street business regarding whether someone should wear a mask in a store.

The police logged the case at 12:46 p.m. Police logs indicated a man was inside a gallery and did not wear a mask. Someone at the gallery requested the man put on a mask, prompting the person to yell and leave, the police said.

The Police Department said the man was not identified. He had already left by the time an officer arrived, the police said.

Police officers suggested the gallery post a sign outside indicating a mask is required to enter. An employee indicated a sign would be posted.

The episode on Saturday illustrates some of the issues businesses on Main Street and elsewhere in Park City could encounter as the community reopens after a shutdown designed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Even as businesses reopen, there are conflicting views about the necessity of personal protective equipment.