Park City police respond twice to same address as disturbances involving dozens reported

Police-blotter-image-5-4

The Park City Police Department was summoned to the same address two times within approximately two hours to respond to reports of lots of people misbehaving.

The cases did not appear to be serious, but they highlight that the community remains busy even as a traditionally strong stretch of the ski season — from Presidents Day through the spring break weeks — approaches.

On Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m., the police were told of upward of 60 people, described as guests, in the area of a swimming pool at what is apparently a lodging property. The people were “ignoring” capacity restrictions, were “not listening to staff” and were “causing a disturbance,” the police were told. The Police Department logged the case, on Empire Avenue, as a business assist.

The police were called back to the address later that evening, at 8:29 p.m., when someone reported between 30 and 40 people were drinking alcohol, “roaming hallways” and “pounding on doors.” The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

Other cases last week included:

• on Feb. 10 at 11:39 p.m., the police were told of “lots of noise” and a party somewhere along Empire Avenue but not the same location where the earlier cases were reported. Public police logs did not provide details. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Feb. 10 at 1:21 a.m., the Police Department received a complaint about noise of “very loud stomping” involving several people somewhere along Woodside Avenue. The police classified the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10:57 p.m., the police were told of loud parties on Jupiter View Drive for five consecutive nights “until the early hours of the morning,” The person who contacted the police described the issue as an “ongoing problem.” The police logged the report as suspected disturbing the peace.