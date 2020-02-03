Park City police say cocaine found outside Main Street nightclub

The Park City Police Department found a baggie containing a small amount of cocaine on the ground in front of a nightclub on Main Street during the closing weekend of the Sundance Film Festival.

The baggie was on the ground at 1:39 a.m. on Saturday. An officer saw the baggie, collected it and conducted a field test on the substance. Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the field test returned positive for cocaine. Kirk said the baggie contained a user amount of cocaine.

The cocaine was logged into Police Department evidence. Kirk said it will be destroyed unless additional information is generated in the investigation. Kirk acknowledged it will be difficult for the Police Department to find a suspect.

Main Street was busy during the overnight hours of Friday and Saturday as people gathered for the final days of the film festival.