Park City police say tiny amount of cocaine found at a hotel
The police booked the cocaine into evidence and it will be destroyed
A small amount of cocaine was discovered at a hotel in Park City earlier in April, the Park City Police Department said.
The police received the report at 5:10 p.m. on April 7 from an unspecified hotel in Deer Valley. Loss-prevention personnel reported the case to the police, indicating they had an “illegal substance” in a safe at the hotel, according to department logs. The hotel requested an officer respond to dispose of the substance.
The Police Department said approximately .01 ounce of cocaine was discovered in a metal key container. It was not clear who found the container or where it was found.
The agency said it did not have suspect information, and it was unclear whether the container belonged to a guest at the hotel at the time of the discovery, a previous guest or someone else.
The police booked the cocaine into evidence and it will be destroyed.
The department said the investigation is inactive.
