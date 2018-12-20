Park City police seek help to ID theft suspects
December 20, 2018
The Park City Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate individuals suspected of breaking into vehicles by smashing the windows. According to the police, the suspects have used debit and credit cards immediately after stealing them from the vehicles.
The police obtained photos of the suspects and their vehicle through surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Johnson at 435-615-5500.