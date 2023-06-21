Park City police stop driver at 34 mph above speed limit on S.R. 224

Police-blotter-image-2

Park City police officers last week and early this week continued to pull over drivers at well over the posted speed limits in a variety of locations.

The agency appeared to be conducting typical traffic patrols during the period and netted numerous drivers. Park City appeared to be busy in the period between Friday and Monday during a holiday weekend. Public police logs showed traffic stops throughout the week, including concentrations of cases at several points.

The logs in many cases do not detail whether a driver received a warning or a citation, but it is believed that many of the people who are pulled over are warned rather than ticketed unless the case is egregious or the person is a repeat offender.

In an especially noteworthy case, on June 17 at 5:29 p.m., an officer stopped a driver in the area of the S.R. 224-Meadows Drive intersection, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 79 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph, or 34 mph above the limit. The officer issued a ticket.

Although speeding is common along the S.R. 224 entryway, a traffic stop at 79 mph is unusual. Traffic patrols along S.R. 224 are commonplace and there are regular speeding-related traffic stops on the entryway. Although S.R. 224 is part of the state highway system, Park City police officers often are seen conducting patrols there. Other places where the police conducted traffic patrols recently included the area of the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue in the southern reaches of Old Town and Park Meadows.