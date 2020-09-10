Park City police stop driver at ‘60ish’ mph during patrols around Old Town

The Park City Police Department in recent days heavily patrolled the area around the southern reaches of Old Town, including Marsac Avenue.

Police Department logs showed officers pulled over a series of drivers. The police said some of the drivers were stopped after they were seen making a prohibited turn from Marsac Avenue onto Hillside Avenue.

There is ongoing attention on Hillside Avenue, a tiny but strategically located street that connects Marsac Avenue with Main Street. People who live on Hillside Avenue and nearby streets have long been worried about the number of commercial vehicles using the road, as taxis, shuttles and others seek to avoid the traffic elsewhere headed to and from Main Street.

There were two signs posted early in the week prohibiting the turn from northbound Marsac Avenue onto Hillside Avenue, one permanent and the other temporary.

The Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 6, conducted enforcement at the location, resulting in a series of traffic stops after officers watched drivers make the prohibited turn.

Officers also stopped drivers who the police said were speeding in the vicinity of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue. In one of the cases, on Sunday, the police said a speed radar clocked a vehicle at 64 mph in a location on Marsac Avenue where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. Public police logs said the driver acknowledged the speed was “60ish mph.” Another driver that day was seen on radar at 58 mph in a location close to the other one, the police said.

The Police Department sometimes focuses traffic enforcement around Hillside Avenue, with officers stopping drivers on that road and nearby streets like Main Street, Marsac Avenue and Daly Avenue.

City Hall has taken steps over the years to reduce the impact of commercial traffic in the southern sections of Old Town, including installing planters and striping this year on Hillside Avenue at the Main Street intersection.