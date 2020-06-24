Park City police told of a driver ‘yelling to kill’ Democrats





The Park City Police Department in mid-June received a report involving what was described as especially vitriolic political words.

The police logged the report at 10:03 a.m. on June 16 on Round Valley Drive. According to public police logs, the police were told that a man driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck featuring red stripes and pallets in the back “ripped through” a parking lot “yelling to kill” Democrats and “burn house down.”

A police officer who responded was unable to locate the vehicle or find a suspect, the police said. Round Valley Drive is an important street off S.R. 248 that serves as the route to and from Park City Hospital, the Park City Ice Arena, the fields complex and other recreation offerings and buildings. It also provides access to trails.

It was not clear from the police logs whether the comment regarding burning a house alluded to the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.

The Park City area is one of the state’s Democratic strongholds, a result of the arrival of numerous people from the East Coast and West Coast over a period of decades. The Summit County Council is 5-0 Democratic and voters over the years have tended to support Democrats at the state and national levels. Park City’s elected offices are not partisan, but mayors and city councilors have long tended to lean Democratic.

It is rare, though, for the police to receive a report of a politically motivated incident like the one on Round Valley Drive, especially one so caustic.