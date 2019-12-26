Park City police told of a moose, possibly injured or sick, ‘burrowed up against’ a door

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of reports about wildlife sightings, including an unusual one involving a moose in a neighborhood.

The agency regularly receives reports of wildlife sightings and the ones reported last week were similar to many of the calls the department receives.

The Police Department on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 11:23 a.m., though, logged a case of a moose on Three Kings Drive. The moose, which was described to the police as large, appeared “to be injured or sick,” the police were told, according to public police logs. The animal was “burrowed up against” a door, according to the Police Department.

The public police logs did not provide details about any potential injuries or sicknesses. The Police Department occasionally receives reports of moose sightings, including within neighborhoods. The animals, though, typically are not seen as close to a residence as the one on Three Kings Drive.

Some of the other wildlife-related cases reported to the Police Department last week included:

• a driver hitting a deer on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10:37 p.m. at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Iron Horse Drive. The deer was killed. Public police logs did not provide details about any damage to the vehicle.

• an elk herd seen along Kearns Boulevard at 3:41 p.m. on Dec. 21. There were upward of 40 animals in the herd, the police were told. They were seen in front of Treasure Mountain Junior High. The police were told some of the elk were attempting to cross the road. The Police Department indicated the elk presented a traffic hazard. The elk, though, were not in the road at some point after the police received the report.

• an elk herd seen at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The elk created a traffic hazard, the police said.

The Park City-area terrain provides habitat for animals like moose, elk and deer. The three species are regularly seen in Park City.

The case involving an elk herd off S.R. 224 is notable in the months after the Utah Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit on a portion of the entryway. State transportation officials made the decision regarding the speed limit in an effort to reduce the number of collisions between drivers and wildlife on the state highway, which has open space on both sides along some of the entryway.