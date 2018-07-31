Park City police told of a moose rummaging through garbage

The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports of moose, including two cases involving animals along some of the city's busiest roads.

On Sunday, July 29 at 3:53 p.m., drivers stopped to look at a moose on S.R. 224. The cars blocked the road along the state highway, the police were told. On Thursday, July 26 at 1:04 p.m., a large moose reportedly crossed Kearns Boulevard headed in the direction of Park Meadows. Kearns Boulevard is part of the state highway system and is also known as S.R. 248.

On Wednesday, July 25 at 6 p.m., meanwhile, a moose was reported to be rummaging through garbage on Belle Starr Court. The animal appeared to be headed toward the Rail Trail.

The Police Department last week also received an unusual report involving a bird. On Tuesday, July 24 at 11:57 a.m., an injured goose reportedly flew into a Lucky John Drive backyard. It was "just walking around," the police were told. The bird was apparently let out of the yard, according to Police Department logs.

The police in Park City regularly receive reports of wildlife like moose and deer, but problems with birds are rare. Officers who respond to moose or deer reports typically attempt to ensure the animals did not pose a danger to drivers, bicyclists or pedestrians