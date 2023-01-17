Park City police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town

Police-blotter-image-3

Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood.

The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.

The precise location along Woodside Avenue was not clear from the logs. Woodside Avenue is a densely developed road two blocks from Main Street and a block from Park Avenue.

Mountain lion sightings are unusual in Park City, and a sighting in Old Town is especially rare. Reports of mountain lions are notable since the predators pose a danger to people and pets.

The Police Department received a series of other reports involving wildlife recently. They included:

• on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3:52 p.m., a driver collided with a deer on Little Kate Road. The police were told the driver left. The deer suffered a broken leg and was seen “wandering,” department logs indicated.

• on Jan. 15 in the early morning hours, the police responded after two moose were seen. In the initial case, at 2:05 a.m., the bull moose were seen “running” along Thaynes Canyon Drive toward Park Avenue. The police said the animals created a traffic hazard. Later, at 3:43 a.m., apparently the same moose were seen attempting to cross a street in the area of S.R. 224, Payday Drive and Holiday Ranch Loop Road.

• on Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:36 p.m., a deer, described as large, was reportedly hit by a vehicle on Deer Valley Drive in the area of Main Street. The animal was blocking southbound lanes of traffic, the police said. The driver was not at the scene.

• on Monday, Jan. 9 at 5:37 p.m., two moose were seen along Kearns Boulevard in the area of Richardson Flat Road.