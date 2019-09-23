Park City police told of a mountain lion sighting in an Old Town yard

Someone saw a mountain lion on Sunday night in densely packed Old Town, the Park City Police Department said, indicating the animal was spotted one block off Main Street.

The Police Department received the report at 9:53 p.m. on the 400 block of Park Avenue. Park Avenue is one block west of Main Street and is a residential street with lodging properties interspersed between the houses. People on Park Avenue are a mix of full-time residents and visitors staying in the lodging properties.

The person who contacted the Police Department described the mountain lion as large and said it was slowly walking in a yard. The person also told the police they no longer saw the animal by the end of the call.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said officers who responded did not find the mountain lion. There was not another sighting reported to the police, he said.

The Police Department occasionally receives reports of mountain lion sightings, but it is rare for one to be seen in such a heavily developed location like the 400 block of Park Avenue, on the upper reaches of the street. The sightings are notable, though, since mountain lions are a threat to people and pets.

The Police Department last week also received a series of other wildlife-related reports. They included:

• on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 9:16 p.m., a driver hit a deer at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive. Public police logs indicated an officer was needed to assist with traffic control after the accident.

• on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:41 p.m., two moose were seen attempting to cross the road in the vicinity of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Buffalo Bill Drive.

• on Sept. 21 at 10:05 a.m., an injured deer was seen somewhere along Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details, but they indicated the animal needed to be put down.

• on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7:36 p.m., a cow moose and a calf were seen appearing to attempt to cross S.R. 224 close to the intersection with Holiday Ranch Loop Road.

• on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8:34 a.m., the police received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a deer that occurred the night before on S.R. 224 close to the McPolin Farm.

• on Sept. 17 at 12:36 a.m., a driver hit a deer on Park Avenue.

• on Monday, Sept. 16 at 8:49 p.m., a driver hit an elk on S.R. 224 in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm.

• on Sept. 16 at 7:11 p.m., a large bull moose was seen in a parking lot on Park Avenue.

The Police Department receives reports of driver collisions with animals, particularly deer, on a regular basis. It is more unusual, though, for a driver to hit an elk like the case on Sept. 16 on S.R. 224 close to the McPolin Farm.

The police also regularly receive reports of wildlife sightings across Park City. Officers who respond typically attempt to ensure the animals are not a hazard to drivers or others.