Park City police told of a mountain lion walking on densely developed street

Someone reported seeing a mountain lion on a densely developed street in Park Meadows on Sunday morning, the Park City Police Department said.

The police at 8:08 a.m. received the information from a person on Meadows Drive. The mountain lion was “walking on the road,” the police were told.

Meadows Drive is an important, mostly residential street running on the perimeter of much of Park Meadows. But it is also close to large tracts of open space stretching between the neighborhood and development in the Snyderville Basin. The open space provides habitat for a range of wildlife, including mountain lion prey animals.

The Police Department occasionally receives reports of mountain lion sightings.

In another case involving wildlife, the police at 2:01 a.m. on Friday, July 17, received a complaint about deer that were “holding up traffic” on S.R. 248.