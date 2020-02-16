Park City police told of a possible wolf sighting but find a coyote

The Park City Police Department in early February fielded a report of a possible wolf sighting in the vicinity of Richardson Flat but an officer found a different species.

The report was logged late in the morning on Feb. 3 on Ledger Way. The police were told there was “small wolf like animal.” It was by itself and was “bouncing around for an hour,” the police were told. Public police logs indicated the person who filed the report said the animal was close to the Rail Trail and might be a danger to people using the trail.

An officer who investigated, though, determined the animal was a coyote rather than a wolf. The Park City area is not believed to have wolves, but the animals have migrated southward over the years into the state.

Wildlife officials have long said coyotes or large dogs like huskies and German shepherds are sometimes mistaken for wolves.

The Police Department received several other wildlife reports recently unrelated to the coyote sighting.

One of the cases, logged on the 1700 block of Kearns Boulevard at a little bit after noon on Feb. 8, involved three deer that were reported to be “stuck in the fence line,” according to department logs. An officer who responded indicated the deer were fine by then.