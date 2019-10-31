Park City police, told of blood, instead find friends making ‘horror film about poltergeist’

The Park City Police Department in October responded to a report of a substance that appeared to be blood inside a residential building and discovered the substance was fake blood used as a filmmaking prop.

The police received the report at a little bit after 9 p.m. on Oct. 21 on the 1300 block of Lowell Avenue. The person who contacted the police indicated there was blood on six doors in a hallway leading to condominiums, Phil Kirk, a police captain, said.

Responding officers determined the substance was fake blood. Kirk said three officers were dispatched to the scene since the initial report involved the possibility the substance was blood.

Kirk said the officers determined people making a movie put the fake blood on the doors. He said the case did not involve criminal activity. The Police Department in an email to The Park Record described the people as “a couple of friends making a homemade horror film about poltergeist to put on YouTube.”

“We weren’t certain it was fake blood until the officers responded to the incident,” Kirk said.