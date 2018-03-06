Park City police told of bobcat tracks in Solamere

The Park City Police Department last week received a report from someone claiming to have seen tracks left by a bobcat, a case that followed shortly after an animal appearing to be a bobcat was seen on a surveillance camera in the same neighborhood.

The police logged the report at 8:52 a.m. on March 2 on Sun Ridge Drive, a street in Solamere. Public police logs indicated a person with a leadership position in a homeowners association said people had seen the tracks. The person who contacted the police inquired about the possibility of relocating the animal, according to department logs.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the people in Solamere had not seen a bobcat. The report was based on the tracks, he said.

The March 2 report followed a Feb. 24 case that involved a sighting of a bobcat on a surveillance camera. The Feb. 24 report was logged on Oak Wood Court, a street that intersects with Sun Ridge Drive. Police Department logs from the case on Oak Wood Court indicated the animal was seen on surveillance three times walking around the property.

In late January, meanwhile, a bobcat was spotted on Mellow Mountain Road protecting a deer carcass behind a house and close to a trail. It had consumed part of the deer. Mellow Mountain Road is not adjacent to Sun Ridge Drive and Oak Wood Court, but it is on the other side of a stretch of open land from the other two streets.