Park City police told of concern about coronavirus danger at Old Town party





The Park City Police Department last week continued to receive reports of parties at a time when there is concern about social distancing and whether people at the gatherings wear masks to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It was the second consecutive week the police received a series of reports about parties in the community. The police have said the parties raise concern about the possibility of the sickness spreading among the people at the gatherings. It is unknown to what extent people at the parties practiced social distancing or wore masks. The police have said there is a greater danger of spreading the coronavirus if the people are inside.

In one of the cases reported to the police last week, the person who contacted the agency was worried about the sickness. The case was reported on Monday, July 20 at 8:47 p.m. on Woodside Avenue. The person who contacted the police about the Woodside Avenue gathering indicated they were concerned about the spread of the coronavirus and the noise, according to public police logs. There were up to 15 people at the gathering, the police were told.

Public police logs did not provide details about the concern regarding the potential spread of the sickness. In many of the recent cases, the logs did not specify a concern about the illness like the one did on July 20. The police instead are usually told that a party or gathering is occurring.

Some of the other cases reported to the Police Department recently include:

• on Sunday, July 26 at 3:07 a.m., the police received a report of people having a party on Deer Valley Loop Road. It was the second night of partying and the person who contacted the police was woken up both nights, according to public police logs.

• on July 26 at 2:53 a.m., a loud party was reported on Lowell Avenue.

• on July 26 at 12:44 a.m., a party was reported on Deer Valley Loop Road. It started at least two hours before the police were called, according to the logs. It was not clear from the logs whether the case was related to the call at 3:07 a.m. The police were told an “officer should be able to hear the noise” when they arrived.

• on Saturday, July 25 at 1:38 a.m., the police received a report of a party on American Saddler Drive. The person who contacted the police said the people were loud and might be intoxicated.

• on Friday, July 24 at 11:32 p.m., a party was reported on Park Avenue. The people had been there all day, the police were told.

A Police Department captain, Phil Kirk, recently said there is “ongoing concern” about the parties. He said recently the police would convey the issue to the party-goers and the host if it appeared there is a violation of a health order.

Park City through much of July has appeared busier than at any point since the spread of the coronavirus forced an early end to the ski season in March. There were crowds for Independence Day and Pioneer Day, leading to parties around those dates and subsequent calls to the police.

In another report to the police based on concerns about the coronavirus, on Monday, July 20 at 12:42 p.m., someone on Payday Drive said golfers went onto a patio to retrieve golf balls, prompting worry that the golfers could have exposed the person to the illness, the police said.