Park City police told of cows in the road on state highway





The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about issues involving livestock or wildlife that required officers to respond to cases with four-legged culprits.

The police regularly respond to reports of wildlife like deer, elk and moose, but it is unusual for livestock to become problematic. There is little livestock in the Park City limits, and officers only sometimes are called regarding those animals.

The cases last week included:

• on Sunday, June 14 at 8:55 p.m., cows were reported to be in the road on S.R. 248. It was not clear from public police logs where on the state highway the animals were seen, but the case also indicated they were in the vicinity of the Rail Trail. The stretch of the Rail Trail through Park City is located roughly along the same route as S.R. 248.

• on Saturday, June 13 at 7:35 p.m., a cow was seen along S.R. 248 close to the Rail Trail.

• on Friday, June 12 at 9:06 a.m., a deer, described as injured, was reported to be in a backyard on Lake View Court. Public police logs did not provide details about an injury.

• on Thursday, June 11 at 6:14 a.m., the police were told a cow moose and a calf were seen off Marsac Avenue. The calf was “stuck behind a fence and on edge of cliff,” the police were told. The animals were at or close to a construction zone.

• on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:02 p.m., a deer was seen along Marsac Avenue. A driver had hit the deer, the police were told. Public police logs did not provide details about the animal’s condition.