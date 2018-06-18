Park City police told of dogs chasing moose in Park Meadows

Two dogs were seen chasing a moose in Park City on Sunday, the Park City Police Department said, a case that continued a string of wildlife reports in the city but one that is unusual since it involved pets as well.

The Police Department logged the report at a little bit before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Little Kate Road and Holiday Ranch Loop Road, two important Park Meadows streets.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the police were told a yellow Labrador and another dog of unknown breed were chasing the moose. The moose fled into nearby woods, the police were told.

Kirk said the homeowner retrieved the dogs. The Police Department did not immediately have details, and it was unclear who contacted the authorities.

Moose sightings occur across Park City, but the Little Kate Road-Holiday Ranch Loop Road intersection is in an especially densely packed part of the community surrounded by Park Meadows. The location is a short distance from the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center.

Some of the other wildlife cases reported last week included:

Recommended Stories For You

• on Sunday at 9:21 p.m., a moose was seen at or close to the intersection of Park Avenue and Snow Creek Drive.

• on Saturday, a driver hit a deer on S.R. 248 at 9:31 p.m. The driver did not suffer injuries and the airbags were not triggered. The police were told the deer was injured and seen in the brush.

• on Wednesday at 8:46 p.m., a moose was seen "wandering around" along Holiday Ranch Loop Road. The person who contacted the police was worried the animal might have been hurt.

The recent stretch of wildlife reports has extended since the spring and has included a bear sighting on a street off Royal Street, an elk herd off S.R. 224 and a mountain lion off S.R. 248. There has also been a series of moose sightings, including one animal at the Park City Golf Club.