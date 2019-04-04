Park City police told of dogs chasing wildlife

The Park City Police Department last week continued to receive reports of wildlife sightings, including a case involving two pets chasing a deer or multiple deer.

The cases last week continued the animal sightings that have been prevalent throughout much of the winter. The heavy snow has forced wildlife like deer, moose and elk to the lower elevations in search of vegetation to feed upon.

The cases last week included:

• on Friday, March 29 at 10:26 p.m., two large dogs with white fur were reportedly seen running loose and chasing deer on Estates Circle, a small street in Park Meadows.

• at 7:59 p.m. on March 29, elk were seen close to the road somewhere along S.R. 224.

• on Thursday, March 28 at 7:51 a.m., a moose was seen in a parking lot on Snow Creek Drive.

• on Wednesday, March 27 at 6:56 a.m., a moose was seen ambling along Monarch Drive.

• on Tuesday, March 26 at 8:56 p.m., someone reported two moose at or close to the intersection of Comstock Drive and Little Bessie Avenue.

• on March 26 at 9:10 a.m., a moose was seen somewhere along Kearns Boulevard.